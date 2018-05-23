Vacation Bible School - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vacation Bible School

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

This summer, several churches are hosting Vacation Bible School for kids and, for some, even adults. This camp is designed to keep children's heads in the Bible while they are enjoying summer breaks. The camp has themes, games, music, food, and fun. 

Here is a list of SWLA churches participating: 

  • Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church: Jun. 11-Jun. 155, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades K-5th. $15 fee, Register HERE
  • Trinity Kids Lake Charles: Jun. 11 - Jun. 15, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Register HERE
  • Trinity Baptist Church: Jun. 11 - Jun. 15, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades K-Upcoming 6th. Register HERE
  • Christian Baptist Church: Jun. 4 - Jun. 9, 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Grade 4-Adults. Call the church to register: 337-478-6423. 
  • East Ridge Baptist Church: Jul. 16 - Jul. 20, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.  Grades K-6. Register HERE
  • Christ Community Church: Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades upcoming 1st-6th. Register HERE.  
  • St. Theodore Catholic Church: Jun. 25 - Jun. 29, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades K-5th. Register HERE
  • Mount Olive Baptist Church: Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Register HERE
  • Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church: Jun. 11-Jun.15. Grades K-5th. $20 fee, Register HERE
  • First United Methodist Church: Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 9:00 a.m.-Noon. Register HERE
  • Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church: Register HERE
  • Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception: Jun. 25 - Jun. 29, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. $10 per child or $20 per family, Register HERE
  • St. Henry Catholic Church: Jun. 11 - Jun. 15, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Grades K4-6th. $20 single child, $30 multiple children, Register HERE
  • University United Methodist Church: Jun. 26 - Jun. 28, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Ages 3 yrs. - Adults. Register HERE
  • Maplewood First Baptist Church: Jun. 11-Jun. 15. Ages 5 yrs - Completed 5th grade. Register HERE
  • Immaculate Conception Catholic Church: Jun. 11-Jun. 15, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades k-5. Register HERE
  • Iowa First Baptist Church: Jun. 25-Jun. 29, 6:00 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. Grades K-5. Register HERE
  • First Baptist Church (Westlake): Jun. 18 - Jun. 22, 9:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Register HERE
  • First Baptist Church of DeQuincy: Jun. 18 - Jun. 22, 5:00 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. Register HERE
  • New Hope Baptist Church (DeQuincy): Jun. 18 - Jun. 22, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Register HERE
  • First Baptist Church Gillis: Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 9:00 a.m.-Noon. Register HERE
  • Moss Bluff United Methodist Church: Starts Jul. 9. Contact the church to register 337-855-6241.
  • Moss Bluff Bible Church: Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Grades K4-7th. Register HERE
  • Moss Bluff Pentecostal: Jun. 25 - Jun. 29, 9:00 a.m - Noon. Register HERE

If we missed your church's camp, email tbowles@kplctv.com and we will add yours!

