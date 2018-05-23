This summer, several churches are hosting Vacation Bible School for kids and, for some, even adults. This camp is designed to keep children's heads in the Bible while they are enjoying summer breaks. The camp has themes, games, music, food, and fun.

Here is a list of SWLA churches participating:

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church : Jun. 11-Jun. 155, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades K-5th. $15 fee, Register HERE.

: Jun. 11-Jun. 155, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades K-5th. $15 fee, Register HERE. Trinity Kids Lake Charles : Jun. 11 - Jun. 15, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Register HERE.

: Jun. 11 - Jun. 15, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Register HERE. Trinity Baptist Church : Jun. 11 - Jun. 15, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades K-Upcoming 6th. Register HERE.

: Jun. 11 - Jun. 15, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades K-Upcoming 6th. Register HERE. Christian Baptist Church : Jun. 4 - Jun. 9, 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Grade 4-Adults. Call the church to register: 337-478-6423.

: Jun. 4 - Jun. 9, 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Grade 4-Adults. Call the church to register: 337-478-6423. East Ridge Baptist Church : Jul. 16 - Jul. 20, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Grades K-6. Register HERE.

: Jul. 16 - Jul. 20, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Grades K-6. Register HERE. Christ Community Church : Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades upcoming 1st-6th. Register HERE.

: Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades upcoming 1st-6th. Register HERE. St. Theodore Catholic Church : Jun. 25 - Jun. 29, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades K-5th. Register HERE.

: Jun. 25 - Jun. 29, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades K-5th. Register HERE. Mount Olive Baptist Church : Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Register HERE.

: Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Register HERE. Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church : Jun. 11-Jun.15. Grades K-5th. $20 fee, Register HERE.

: Jun. 11-Jun.15. Grades K-5th. $20 fee, Register HERE. First United Methodist Church : Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 9:00 a.m.-Noon. Register HERE.

: Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 9:00 a.m.-Noon. Register HERE. Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church : Register HERE.

: Register HERE. Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception : Jun. 25 - Jun. 29, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. $10 per child or $20 per family, Register HERE.

: Jun. 25 - Jun. 29, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. $10 per child or $20 per family, Register HERE. St. Henry Catholic Church : Jun. 11 - Jun. 15, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Grades K4-6th. $20 single child, $30 multiple children, Register HERE.

: Jun. 11 - Jun. 15, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Grades K4-6th. $20 single child, $30 multiple children, Register HERE. University United Methodist Church : Jun. 26 - Jun. 28, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Ages 3 yrs. - Adults. Register HERE.

: Jun. 26 - Jun. 28, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Ages 3 yrs. - Adults. Register HERE. Maplewood First Baptist Church : Jun. 11-Jun. 15. Ages 5 yrs - Completed 5th grade. Register HERE.

: Jun. 11-Jun. 15. Ages 5 yrs - Completed 5th grade. Register HERE. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church : Jun. 11-Jun. 15, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades k-5. Register HERE.

: Jun. 11-Jun. 15, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Grades k-5. Register HERE. Iowa First Baptist Church : Jun. 25-Jun. 29, 6:00 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. Grades K-5. Register HERE.

: Jun. 25-Jun. 29, 6:00 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. Grades K-5. Register HERE. First Baptist Church (Westlake) : Jun. 18 - Jun. 22, 9:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Register HERE.

: Jun. 18 - Jun. 22, 9:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Register HERE. First Baptist Church of DeQuincy : Jun. 18 - Jun. 22, 5:00 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. Register HERE.

: Jun. 18 - Jun. 22, 5:00 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. Register HERE. New Hope Baptist Church (DeQuincy) : Jun. 18 - Jun. 22, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Register HERE.

: Jun. 18 - Jun. 22, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Register HERE. First Baptist Church Gillis : Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 9:00 a.m.-Noon. Register HERE.

: Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 9:00 a.m.-Noon. Register HERE. Moss Bluff United Methodist Church : Starts Jul. 9. Contact the church to register 337-855-6241.

: Starts Jul. 9. Contact the church to register 337-855-6241. Moss Bluff Bible Church : Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Grades K4-7th. Register HERE.

: Jun. 4 - Jun. 8, 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Grades K4-7th. Register HERE. Moss Bluff Pentecostal: Jun. 25 - Jun. 29, 9:00 a.m - Noon. Register HERE.

If we missed your church's camp, email tbowles@kplctv.com and we will add yours!

