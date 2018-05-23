FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More afternoon showers and storms while we monitor the Gulf

For the rest of the day, there will be more storms and showers that pop up in the afternoon. This is the new normal with the heat during the afternoon, and the extra moisture in the air. Not everyone will see rain, but if you are caught under one of these showers, you will likely see some heavy rainfall at times. Temperatures will still be hot today, especially where there is no rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Tonight, the rain should come to an end. Some storms may linger into the early nighttime hours. By around 9:00 or 10:00, the rain should be gone. The clouds will clear away, and the rain chances go back down to zero. The temperatures will still be warm and muggy tonight. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Through the rest of this week, there will not be much that changes with the day-to-day forecast. Rain chances are still up to 40% with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. While at the same time, temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. Depending when these showers arrive and how much rain they bring could keep the temperatures out of the 90s. You still want to stay hydrated in order to beat the heat.

Out in the tropics, there is a potential disturbance that will bring lots of rain to the northern gulf. Little to no development is expected due to strong upper-level winds. Later by this weekend is when conditions become more conducive for development.

The exact track of this system is still in question. Most models are in agreement that the storm will go to our east. Therefore, we do not have any major impacts here in Southwest Louisiana. If the track shifts west, we will likely see more rain, and possibly a flooding threat.

Regardless of any development, there will be lots of rain for Florida and northern gulf coast. If the system shifts more to the east, we should have smaller impacts here in Southwest Louisiana. At this point, there is nothing to panic, nor worry about. Just be prepared for some extra rain over the weekend.

Meteorologist Grant Roberts

