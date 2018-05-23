Sulphur police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man in connection with assault on Lori Lane

The Sulphur Police Department is searching for an "armed and dangerous" man on the run following an assault on Lori Lane Tuesday night, according to Mel Estess, Sulphur police spokesperson .

Sulphur police was dispatched to Lori Lane for a disturbance, Estess says.

Estess says William Michael Tibbits attempted to force his way inside of a residence and was unable to get inside. The victim met Tibbits outside and an argument ensued.

Tibbits then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim, hit her in the head, and ran away on foot, Estess says.

Estess asks anyone with information to contact Sulphur police at 337-527-4550.

