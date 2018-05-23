Revegetation project underway on the coast

It takes an entire population to help maintain the natural beauty of Louisiana.

There are many things we could do to make our state a cleaner, greener, healthier place.

One of the most effective ways to enhance our community is by planting more vegetation, especially in areas that are lacking.

That’s why the Gulf Coast Soil and Water Conservation District is leading a revegetation program on Holly Beach this week.

With the help of volunteers, they are planting thousands of plants along the Louisiana coastline all in an effort to make the state they live in a better place.

For more information on the revegetation project and the Gulf Coast SWCD, visit their website.

