LaGrange baseball sends a pair of Gators to the next level

The LaGrange Gators had a pair of players sign college scholarships on Tuesday, as shortstop Jaylon Smith signed with Prairie View A&M and catcher Jevon Lewis signed with Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Ga.

Smith chose the Panthers because he enjoyed the feel of the campus and wanted a chance to prove himself at the next level.

"I’ve been waiting on this since I transferred to LaGrange, so I could show people that I can play the game," said Smith. "I’m just ready to go play."

Lewis meanwhile, is excited to step on the diamond as well, but academics played more into his decision than anything else.

"What stood most to me, is that I am going to school to be a dentist and they have a good dentistry program," said Lewis. "I have been playing baseball since I was four years old and when I got the call, it was like 'oh my God,' this is what I’ve been playing for, all of my life."

Smith and Lewis join fellow Gator seniors Colton Frank (UL Lafayette) and Jahmal Wilridge (walk-on at Nicholls) at the next level.

