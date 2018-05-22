Jury sees graphic police body cam video in murder trial of Johnnie Hardman

Testimony is underway in the trial of Johnnie Hardman, charged with First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery with a Firearm and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery with a Firearm.

Jurors saw police body cam video from July 22 of last year, as officers attempted to render aid to Joshua Touchet, who was in his car when he was shot in the shoulder. When they got to him he was still breathing, but his body was limp as they removed him from the vehicle. The 23 year old was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, but died.

Prosecutors also showed surveillance video from local stores and the Twelve Palms RV park as they piece together the activities of Hardman and two others, a man and a teenage boy, who were with him.

The 14 year old pleaded guilty in connection with the case and a co-defendant Desmond Orphey is set for trial later this year.

Jurors also saw police body cam video of the search for the gun. The video, played in court, shows police finding the gun under a bush at a residence on Mill Street.

One officer testified Hardman eventually told them where the gun could be found.

In opening statements, the prosecutor told jurors they will hear from Hardman in a 3 hour video statement which starts with denials and ultimately ends in a confession.

The defense waived an opening statement reserving their right to make one at the end of the state's case-in-chief.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.