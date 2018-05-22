Lake Charles Recreation and Parks

To register for camps please print and complete the Summer Camps Registration Packet which can be found here.

Free Camps - Monday June 4 - Friday July 27 8am - 5:30pm

Movies, bowling, skating, fun days, SPAR, Millennium Park, swimming and lots more!

To register for free camps the registration packet can be printed and completed and brought to the camp site of your choice.

JD Clifton

Columbus Circle

Goosport

Henry Heights

Lanza

McMillan

Bellard

College Oaks

Paid Camps - Games, movies, bowling, swimming, fun days and field trips. Free breakfast and lunch daily.

For paid camps, Willie McCullor Landry Community Center (formerly Drew) , registration packets must be brought to the Recreation & Parks Department located at 326 Pujo St., 3rd floor, between the hours of 9:00am - 3:30pm, Monday - Friday, prior to the camp start date.

Session 1 - June 4 - June 15

Session 2 - June 18 - June 29

Session 3 - July 2 - July 13

Session 4 - July 16 - July 27



Please call 337-491-1280 for more information.