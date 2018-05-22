The Children's Museum

EXPLORE GENERAL SCIENCE, CHEMISTRY, PHYSICS AND MATH with instructor Travis Corbello!

Monday, June 18 - Thursday, June 21 from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

7 - 12 year olds

$110 non-members / $100 members

Monday June 18: We’re making instant ice cream with LIQUID NITROGEN! (And while we have liquid nitrogen available we will probably freeze and smash a few other things! Safety glasses and protective gloves will be provided.)

Students will begin construction on their Physics project: The Catapult! The Catapult will be designed to launch a 1” wooden ball at a target across the distance of the room.

Tuesday June 19: How gross are you? Well it turns out you are covered in BACTERIA and there is bacteria on everything you touch! Students will conduct a mini experiment by growing bacteria from their own hands on a petri dish. Does it help to wash your hands? We will find out!

Construction on the catapults will continue.

Wednesday June 20: We’re building a RIVER DELTA! This will be a larger scale model of how river delta formation occurs. Our delta will include water, water pump, mini mountains, dirt and sand. Students will explore the causes of wetland loss and discuss restoration projects in real world applications.

Catapult testing will begin and modifications will be made if necessary.

Students will check the growth of their bacteria and try to identify what has grown!

Thursday June 21: Make your own “LAVA LAMP!” Discover density and experiment with different liquids. Students will construct a take home project that is safe and reusable.

Deadline to register is June 1. This allows time for shirts and materials to be ordered. All fees are non-refundable.



SPANISH SUMMER CAMP with instructor Chantal Castille (No prior Spanish knowledge is needed)

4 year olds - Incoming Kindergarten

Session 1: Monday, June 4 - Thursday, June 7 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Session 2: Monday, July 23 - Thursday, July 26 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

$100 non-members / $90 members

Your child will learn about the Spanish language and its diverse culture through songs, stories, games, crafts and so much more! Chantal Castille will introduce simple concepts such as greetings, colors, and numbers in Spanish. These concepts are the first parts of learning a new language. She will also introduce the different Spanish cultures from around the world.

Incoming 1st grade – Incoming 3rd grade

Monday, June 4 - Friday, June 8 1 - 4 p.m.

$110 non-members / $100 members

With (pretend) passports in hand, kids will travel through various Hispanic countries learning about their culture and language, Spanish. Children will utilize maps to discover the countries to be studied and will identify features unique to those places. Spanish concepts regarding traveling, among others, will be presented and reinforced throughout the week. All this interaction occurs mainly through stories, games, crafts, as well as educational short videos of the countries to be studied to introduce the class each day.

Incoming 4th grade - Incoming 6th grade

Monday, July 23 - Friday July 27 1 - 4 p.m.

$110 non-members / $100 members

Children at this level will get a much deeper experience of the Spanish culture and language, and how both relate. They will learn to identify concepts from the culture and compare and contrast making observations about their uniqueness and current relevance. Each day students will create projects based on their learning but left to their creativity to make it their own. Grammatical concepts will be introduced throughout the week and reinforced with the use of cultural themes.



Your registration fee covers all materials needed, a camp t-shirt, entrance into the museum each day of the camp for the camper and one adult. Parents are not required to stay during the camp. You must register in person.

The Children’s Museum 327 Broad Street Downtown Lake Charles www.swlakids.org 337-433-9420