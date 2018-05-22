Iowa PD searching for vehicle believed to have been used in boat theft

Vehicle suspected of being used in theft of boat. (Source: Iowa Police Department)

The Iowa Police Department is asking for your help in locating a Jeep vehicle.

The vehicle in question is being sought in connection with the theft of a boat in the Iowa area, according to a post on the Iowa Police Department's Facebook page.

Anyone with tips on the vehicle's whereabouts is asked to call the Iowa Police Department at 337-582-3636.

