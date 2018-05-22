Gabrielle Espinosa - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gabrielle graduated from Mississippi State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in Professional Broadcast Meteorology. 

She has interned multiple summers with local government agencies, including with the parish president and with the director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in her home parish.  

She also had the opportunity to shadow chief meteorologist, Carl Arredondo at WWLTV in New Orleans.  It was very exciting being able to learn from a person she watched on TV as a child!

Gabrielle has been fascinated with the weather since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.  Her home was submerged under 8 feet of water and she was never able to return home.  After seeing the destruction that could be caused, she has become determined to help inform others of what the weather can do.  She is looking forward to forecasting tropical weather in Southwest Louisiana.  

In her spare time, Gabrielle enjoys reading, watching Netflix, and studying to hopefully obtain her master's degree. 

Gabrielle has lived in south Louisiana all of her life.  She enjoys the warmth and culture of south Louisiana and is excited to be back closer to home.  

  • Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival to be held June 23

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:05:20 GMT
    Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz festival honored by the Southeast Tourism Society as top 20 best event in the southeast occurring in June.  This event features award winning jazz artists and aims to promote the cultural importance of jazz, cuisine, and the local community.  The festival will be held on June 23 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

  • BREAKING

    Sears department store, Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles closing

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 20:54:43 GMT
    The Sears store and the Sears Auto Center store in Lake Charles are closing, corporate officials said. The Auto Center is expected to close in early June and the department store is expected to close in mid-August, according to a Sears spokesperson. The store will begin its liquidations sale on May 25. Kmart will remain open. Sears released a statement: We are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store and Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles. The store wi...More >>
  • Man charged with 5 counts of attempted murder in DeQuincy

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-05-22 20:39:38 GMT
    A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in DeQuincy, according to Captain Tom Threet, with the DeQuincy Police Department.  Threet says the shooting took place on Bruce Street. Anthony Wayne Perkins has been charged with 5 counts of attempted murder, says Threet.  Perkins has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with no bond.

