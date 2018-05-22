Gabrielle Espinosa

Gabrielle graduated from Mississippi State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in Professional Broadcast Meteorology.

She has interned multiple summers with local government agencies, including with the parish president and with the director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in her home parish.

She also had the opportunity to shadow chief meteorologist, Carl Arredondo at WWLTV in New Orleans. It was very exciting being able to learn from a person she watched on TV as a child!

Gabrielle has been fascinated with the weather since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Her home was submerged under 8 feet of water and she was never able to return home. After seeing the destruction that could be caused, she has become determined to help inform others of what the weather can do. She is looking forward to forecasting tropical weather in Southwest Louisiana.

In her spare time, Gabrielle enjoys reading, watching Netflix, and studying to hopefully obtain her master's degree.

Gabrielle has lived in south Louisiana all of her life. She enjoys the warmth and culture of south Louisiana and is excited to be back closer to home.