Sears department store, Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles closing

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Sears store and the Sears Auto Center store in Lake Charles are closing, corporate officials said.

The Auto Center is expected to close in early June and the department store is expected to close in mid-August, according to a Sears spokesperson. The store will begin its liquidations sale on May 25.

Kmart will remain open.

Sears released a statement:

We are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store and Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles. The store will close to the public in mid August 2018 and the Auto Center will close in early June. Until then, they will remain open for customers. The store will begin its liquidation sale on May 25. We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. This is not an effort solely aimed at cost savings but is part of a strategy we’ have been executing against as many of our larger stores are too big for our needs. Having fewer stores – and the right format – will help us bring Sears Holdings to a size and place to meet the realities of the changing retail world. Our members and customers can also shop at our other Sears locations, which are listed at http://www.sears.com/stores.html. The number of associates is not publicly available. Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores. 

