FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer weather for now, watching the tropics too for possible development

It will feel a bit more summer-like this week with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Away from the rain it will be warm and humid, also typical summer weather. Social media is buzzing over the possibility of tropical moisture heading this way by the weekend, read below for more on this.

Tonight, will be warm with lows ranging from the upper 60s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast. Southerly winds will be light, and some patchy fog could develop; fog will be more likely in areas that saw rain Tuesday.

Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be likely each day this week. The chance of rain is 40% each day now through next week. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s now through next week too.

The forecast for the weekend is very uncertain and subject to major changes over the next few days. The major computer models are split over how tropical moisture may impact our area. Currently a large area of moisture is located over the Caribbean Sea and this will lift northward through the week. One model shows this remaining well east of Louisiana with little impact locally; while another model brings the moisture closer to Louisiana.

It is important to note that the computer models are notorious for showing tropical systems forming early in the season, and most never actually develop. Also, the exact track does not matter with weak disorganized systems because wind is rarely an issue. Rainfall will be main issue with this system and most of the rain will occur on the eastern side of the system. This means it is far more likely that the major impacts remain well east of Southwest Louisiana. However, it is possible this could become the first named tropical system of the season later this week or this weekend. Whether or not this becomes a named system is irrelevant and the impacts will be the same regardless.

However, the 7 Stormteam will continue to monitor this through the week. Be mindful that many things get posted on social media from non-meteorologists. Unless the information is coming from an actual meteorologist or a government organization it is likely not correct. If a true threat looks possible for Southwest Louisiana we will let you know. This is a good reminder that hurricane season is about to begin and now is the time to make sure you have a plan in place if something threatens our area this season.

For now, the forecast will call for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday through early next week. The rain chance will be held at 40%, but this is likely to change depending on which model is correct. If you have outdoor plans this weekend it would be best to make sure you have an indoor alternative and keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

