Man charged with 5 counts of attempted murder in DeQuincy

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in DeQuincy, according to Capt. Tom Threet, with the DeQuincy Police Department.

DPD responded to a call of shots fired on Bruce Street at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 17.

Upon arrival officers located four adult victims and a 2-year-old. After speaking with victims, police learned that Anthony Wayne Perkins, of DeQuincy, went to his estranged wife's house and began shooting outside of the home.

Perkins allegedly entered the home and continued to fire his weapon. He then fled the scene with a getaway driver, later identified as Zach Como, said Threet. Two people were injured in the shooting. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Como was arrested and released with charges pending. Perkins has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, says Threet.

Perkins has been booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center with no bond.

