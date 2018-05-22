Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival to be held June 23

Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival honored as Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism Society

The Southeast Tourism Society (STS) recently honored the Gulf Coast Shrimp & Jazz Festival as a 2018 Top 20 Event for the month of June.

The Gulf Coast Shrimp & Jazz Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 23 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. An evening concert, "Jazz After Dark," begins at 7 p.m. and features award-winning jazz artists Jeff Kashiwa and Mickey Smith Jr.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster for $36. This festival aims to promote the cultural importance of jazz, cuisine, and the thriving local community by offering a unique blend of music, performance, and visual arts.

Admission to the festival is $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.

Additional festival information can be found at www.gcshrimpnjazzfest.com.

