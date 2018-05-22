Lt. Dan Band to perform free concert at Fort Polk

The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk invites the community to attend a free performance June 9. Hollywood favorite Gary Sinise and his Lt. Dan Band visit Fort Polk's Headquarters Field for what the popular entertainer's website calls an evening of "honor, gratitude and rock and roll."

The concert is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m., but Fort Polk's Directorate of Emergency Services advises visitors to arrive early. Those with Department of Defense ID cards can access Fort Polk from any gate and will be directed to the nearest shuttle bus parking lot.

Non DoD ID card holders must stop at the visitor's control center near Access Point 1 to obtain a pass. To avoid long wait times for clearance to enter the installation, non DoD affiliated guests are encouraged to visit the visitor control center during the week before the concert and register for their pass.

Sinise, who has appeared in such hit movies as Forrest Gump and Apollo 13, along with the Stephen King mini-series The Stand, formed the band in 1997.

The band covers everything from classics by Stevie Wonder and The Police to contemporary songs by Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen and the Zac Brown Band.

For more information about the event, call (337) 531-1959.