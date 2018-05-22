Tropical mischief in the Gulf this Memorial Day weekend

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf.

Water temperatures are warm enough in the Gulf to support tropical development and wind shear will lessen as it gets closer to the northern Gulf states this weekend which could allow for some gradual tropical development before landfall. The potential is there for a tropical depression or at most a weak tropical storm making landfall by Saturday or Sunday along the north central Gulf coast.

This is the most likely scenario as of today, but until a system forms, future track predictions are given with low confidence although any significant rapid strengthening once it enters the Gulf is highly unlikely. With the most likely scenario of a landfall east of the area, our part of the Gulf will likely experience no real impacts as this will be a very one-sided storm with all of the heavy rain and flooding remaining on the right side of the center of circulation.

The bottom line for Southwest Louisiana is that we need to continue to monitor the potential for development of this storm, but there is no need to cancel your Memorial Day weekend plans at this time. On the other hand, if you have travel plans to the Florida or Alabama beaches you will likely deal with more of a significant rain and possibly flood threat.

Stay tuned for updates on this tropical development over the next few days from the First Alert Stormteam.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.