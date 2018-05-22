Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

Water temperatures are warm enough in the Gulf to support tropical development and wind shear will lessen as it gets closer to the northern Gulf states this weekend which could allow for some gradual tropical development before landfall. The potential is there for a tropical depression or at most a weak tropical storm making landfall late this weekend somewhere along the Gulf coast. One model shows this remaining well east of Louisiana with little impact locally; while another model brings the moisture closer to Louisiana.

It is important to note that the computer models are notorious for showing tropical systems forming early in the season, and most never actually develop. Also, the exact track does not matter with weak disorganized systems because wind is rarely an issue. Rainfall will be main issue with this system and most of the rain will occur on the eastern side of the system. This means it is far more likely that the major impacts remain well east of Southwest Louisiana. However, it is possible this could become the first named tropical system of the season later this week or this weekend. Whether or not this becomes a named system is irrelevant and the impacts will be the same regardless.

However, the 7 Stormteam will continue to monitor this through the week. Be mindful that many things get posted on social media from non-meteorologists. Unless the information is coming from an actual meteorologist or a government organization it is likely not correct. If a true threat looks possible for Southwest Louisiana we will let you know. This is a good reminder that hurricane season is about to begin and now is the time to make sure you have a plan in place if something threatens our area this season.

The bottom line for Southwest Louisiana is that we need to continue to monitor the potential for development of this storm, but there is no need to cancel your Memorial Day weekend plans at this time. On the other hand, if you have travel plans to the Florida or Alabama beaches you will likely deal with more of a significant rain and possibly flood threat.

Stay tuned for updates on this tropical development over the next few days from the First Alert Stormteam.

