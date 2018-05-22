Staying active indoors this summer - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Staying active indoors this summer

(Source: Altitude Trampoline Park Facebook) (Source: Altitude Trampoline Park Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

With temperatures often reaching the triple digits during summertime in Southwest Louisiana, it can be difficult to stay outside and get exercise.

Families are often looking for activities to do inside to stay out of the heat.

The problem is doing so can compromise the physical exercise aspect for kids and adults.

One way to beat the heat and still keep the kids active is taking them to a trampoline park near you.

Jumping on a trampoline is a great way to exert high amounts of energy without even realizing it.

With different games, obstacles, and sports all intertwined in a trampoline world, kids and adults alike expend more energy and burn more calories than they think possible.

Altitude Trampoline Park is a perfect example of high flying indoor exercise right in Lake Charles.

For more information on their park and how it can help you stay active, visit their website HERE.

Here is a list of other indoor activities you and your kids can try out this summer:

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival to be held June 23

    Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival to be held June 23

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:05:20 GMT
    Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival honored as Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism SocietyGulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival honored as Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism Society
    Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival honored as Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism SocietyGulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival honored as Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism Society

    Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz festival honored by the Southeast Tourism Society as top 20 best event in the southeast occurring in June.  This event features award winning jazz artists and aims to promote the cultural importance of jazz, cuisine, and the local community.  The festival will be held on June 23 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

    More >>

    Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz festival honored by the Southeast Tourism Society as top 20 best event in the southeast occurring in June.  This event features award winning jazz artists and aims to promote the cultural importance of jazz, cuisine, and the local community.  The festival will be held on June 23 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Sears department store, Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles closing

    Sears department store, Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles closing

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 20:54:43 GMT
    The Sears department store and the Sears Auto Center are closing. (Source: Sears)The Sears department store and the Sears Auto Center are closing. (Source: Sears)
    The Sears department store and the Sears Auto Center are closing. (Source: Sears)The Sears department store and the Sears Auto Center are closing. (Source: Sears)
    The Sears store and the Sears Auto Center store in Lake Charles are closing, corporate officials said. The Auto Center is expected to close in early June and the department store is expected to close in mid-August, according to a Sears spokesperson. The store will begin its liquidations sale on May 25. Kmart will remain open. Sears released a statement: We are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store and Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles. The store wi...More >>
    The Sears store and the Sears Auto Center store in Lake Charles are closing, corporate officials said. The Auto Center is expected to close in early June and the department store is expected to close in mid-August, according to a Sears spokesperson. The store will begin its liquidations sale on May 25. Kmart will remain open. Sears released a statement: We are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store and Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles. The store wi...More >>

  • Man charged with 5 counts of attempted murder in DeQuincy

    Man charged with 5 counts of attempted murder in DeQuincy

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-05-22 20:39:38 GMT
    (Source: DeQuincy Police)(Source: DeQuincy Police)

    A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in DeQuincy, according to Captain Tom Threet, with the DeQuincy Police Department.  Threet says the shooting took place on Bruce Street. Anthony Wayne Perkins has been charged with 5 counts of attempted murder, says Threet.  Perkins has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with no bond.

    More >>

    A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in DeQuincy, according to Captain Tom Threet, with the DeQuincy Police Department.  Threet says the shooting took place on Bruce Street. Anthony Wayne Perkins has been charged with 5 counts of attempted murder, says Threet.  Perkins has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with no bond.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly