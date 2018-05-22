Staying active indoors this summer

With temperatures often reaching the triple digits during summertime in Southwest Louisiana, it can be difficult to stay outside and get exercise.

Families are often looking for activities to do inside to stay out of the heat.

The problem is doing so can compromise the physical exercise aspect for kids and adults.

One way to beat the heat and still keep the kids active is taking them to a trampoline park near you.

Jumping on a trampoline is a great way to exert high amounts of energy without even realizing it.

With different games, obstacles, and sports all intertwined in a trampoline world, kids and adults alike expend more energy and burn more calories than they think possible.

Altitude Trampoline Park is a perfect example of high flying indoor exercise right in Lake Charles.

For more information on their park and how it can help you stay active, visit their website HERE.

Here is a list of other indoor activities you and your kids can try out this summer:

