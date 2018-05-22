Staying active indoors this summer

Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz festival honored by the Southeast Tourism Society as top 20 best event in the southeast occurring in June. This event features award winning jazz artists and aims to promote the cultural importance of jazz, cuisine, and the local community. The festival will be held on June 23 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in DeQuincy, according to Captain Tom Threet, with the DeQuincy Police Department. Threet says the shooting took place on Bruce Street. Anthony Wayne Perkins has been charged with 5 counts of attempted murder, says Threet. Perkins has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with no bond.More >>
It will feel a bit more summer-like this week with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Away from the rain it will be warm and humid, also typical summer weather.More >>
