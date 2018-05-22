Louisiana man arrested for failure to notify as a sex offender

The Lake Charles Police Department says it arrested a man for failing to register and notify as a sex offender after moving to Lake Charles.

The department says Damien Prater moved from Cottonport and did not let the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office or the Lake Charles Police Department know of his status.

Prater was convicted in 2011 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile. His victim was 16 years old at the time.

He was arrested on two counts of failure to notify and register as a sex offender and was booked in the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved