Shane Selman to participate in inaugural SLC HR Derby

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese baseball will open play in the 2018 Southland Conference Baseball Tournament as the No. 6 seed and will take on 3rd-seeded Northwestern State at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas.



Prior to the start of the tournament, the Inaugural Southland Conference Home Run Derby will kick off tourney weekend on Tuesday night at 6:30, also at Constellation Field.



A member of each of the eight tournament teams will participate in the derby.



Representing McNeese will be junior left fielder Shane Selman who is tied for the team lead and ranked tied for third in the conference with nine home runs.



Joining Selman in the field of eight will be David Fry of Northwestern State, Andrew Fregia of Sam Houston State, HBU’s Spencer Holloran, Pearce Howard of New Orleans, Kyle Knauth of Nicholls, Joey Pinney of Central Arkansas, and SLU’s Trey Morgan.



Each batter will get four minutes on the clock starting with the first pitch and is allowed one 45-second timeout. If scores are even after all eight student-athletes have made their initial plate appearances, the tied players will enter a two-minute bonus round to decide the winner.



The derby is open to the public and free to attend.



McNeese will Facebook Live Selman’s performance on the McNeese Baseball Facebook page.