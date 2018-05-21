Provenzano earns All-SLC 3rd team honors; Selman All-Defense - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Provenzano earns All-SLC 3rd team honors; Selman All-Defense

Posted By Taylor Verrico, Sports Reporter
FRISCO, Texas – McNeese second baseman Joe Provenzano has been named to the 2018 All-Southland Conference Baseball Team, earning third team honors, the league office released on Monday.

Provenzano, a preseason first team all-conference selection, came on strong in the final month of the season after starting off slow, by improving his batting average over 100 points since April 2 to its current team-high mark of .329.

He’s hitting over .400 in his last 10 games and hit safely in 13 of the last 14 games played in the regular season, including a career-tying best 13-game hitting streak.

On May 15 against Louisiana-Monroe, the senior from Downers Grove, Illinois became the program’s all-time career hits leader following a three-hit game and breaking the previous record of 247 held by former teammate Andrew Guillotte.
 
In addition to his record-breaking performance, Provenzano leads the team with 15 doubles, 69 hits, a .481 slugging percentage, a .423 on-base percentage as well as leading the squad with 20 multiple hit games.

He’ll enter tournament play on a 20-game consecutive bases reached streak.

Cowboys’ catcher Dustin Duhon picked up honorable mention honors while left fielder Shane Selman was named to the 2018 SLC All-Defensive Team.

Duhon ranked fourth on the team with a .274 batting average to go along with three home runs and 28 runs batted in. The Lake Charles native led the team in hitting in conference games only with a .298 batting average.

Selman ranked third on the team with a .274 mark and topped the team with nine home runs. In 78 chances in the outfield, he had one assists and 77 putouts and did not commit an error on the season.

He’ll head into the tournament needing one home run to become the first player in school history to hit 10 or more homers in three consecutive seasons.


Player of the Year: David Fry, Northwestern State
Freshman of the Year: Ridge Rogers, UIW
Newcomer of the Year: Jerry Maddox, Northwestern State
Hitter of the Year: Matt Heck, Houston Baptist
Pitcher of the Year: Tyler Gray, Central Arkansas
Relief Pitcher of the Year: Dakota Mills, Sam Houston State
Clay Gould Coach of the Year: Bobby Barbier, Northwestern State
 
2018 All-Southland Conference First Team
Pos.    Name    School  Cl.     Hometown
1B      David Fry4      Northwestern State      Sr.     Colleyville, Texas
2B      Kyle Bergeron   UIW     So.     Bridge City, Texas
3B      Owen Magee      New Orleans     Sr.     Metairie, La.
SS      Andrew Fregia2  Sam Houston State       Jr.     Liberty, Texas
C       William Hancock Central Arkansas        Jr      Little Rock, Ark.
DH      Dalon Farkas    Abilene Christian       Jr.     Milton, Ga.
OF      Matt Heck       Houston Baptist Sr.     Midlothian, Texas
OF      Drew Avans2     Southeastern Louisiana  Sr.     Alabaster, Ala.
OF      Spencer Halloran        Houston Baptist Sr.     Sheffield, Iowa
P       Tyler Gray      Central Arkansas        Sr.     Fort Smith, Ark.
P       Bryan Warzek2   New Orleans     Jr.     Clifton Park, N.Y.
P       Matthew McCollough      Houston Baptist Sr.     Katy, Texas
U       Jackson Owens   Texas A&M-Corpus Christi        Sr.     Corinth, Texas
 
2018 All-Southland Conference Second Team
Pos.    Name    School  Cl.     Hometown
1B      Harrison Dinicola       Texas A&M-Corpus Christi        Jr.     Kemah, Texas
2B      Cody Grosse     Southeastern Louisiana  Jr.     Plainfield, Ill.
3B      Rigo Aguilar    Central Arkansas        Sr.     El Paso, Texas
SS      Joey Morales    Nicholls        Sr.     Fort Myers, Fla.
C       Beau Bratton    New Orleans     So.     Biloxi, Miss.
DH      Jackson Owens   Texas A&M-Corpus Christi        Sr.     Corinth, Texas
OF      Hunter Strong2  Central Arkansas        Jr.     Sheridan, Ark.
OF      Eddy Gonzalez   UIW     Jr.     Laredo, Texas
OF      Itchy Burts     Texas A&M-Corpus Christi        So.     League City, Texas
P       Carlisle Koestler       Southeastern Louisiana  Jr.     Vicksburg, Miss.
P       Jerry Maddox    Northwestern State      Jr.     Dayton, Texas
P       Dakota Mills    Sam Houston State       Sr.     Meadows Place, Texas
U       Cole Coker      Lamar   So.     Huffman, Texas
 
2018 All-Southland Conference Third Team
Pos.    Name    School  Cl.     Hometown
1B      Tyler Smith     Central Arkansas        Jr.     Deer Park, Texas
2B      Joe Provenzano3 McNeese Sr.     Downers Grove, Ill.
3B      Jake Georgiades Stephen F. Austin       Jr.     College Station, Texas
SS      Tyler Depreta-Johnson2  Houston Baptist Sr.     Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
C       Drake Osborn    Texas A&M-Corpus Christi        So.     Sandia, Texas
DH      J.P. Lagreco    Northwestern State      Jr.     Pearl River, La.
OF      Chet Niehaus    Nicholls        Sr.     Hammond, La.
OF      Hunter Hearn    Sam Houston State       Jr.     Crosby, Texas
OF      Kwan Adkins     Northwestern State      Sr.     Brusly, La.
P       Corey Gaconi2   Southeastern Louisiana  Jr.     Metairie, La.
P       Ridge Heisler   Northwestern State      Jr.     Mangham, La.
P       Hayden Wesneski Sam Houston State       So.     Cypress, Texas
U       Derek Scott     Abilene Christian       Jr.     Abilene, Texas
 
2018 Southland Conference All-Defensive Team
Pos.    Name    School  Cl.     Hometown
1B      Tyler Smith     Central Arkansas        Jr.     Deer Park, Texas
2B      Ethan Valdez    Nicholls        Jr.     San Antonio, Texas
3B      Rigo Aguilar    Central Arkansas        Sr.     El Paso, Texas
SS      Tyler Depreta-Johnson   Houston Baptist Sr.     Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
C       William Hancock Central Arkansas        Jr.     Little Rock, Ark.
LF      Shane Selman    McNeese Jr.     Lake Charles, La.
CF      Chet Niehaus    Nicholls        Sr.     Hammond, La.
RF      Nick Anderson   Texas A&M-Corpus Christi        Jr.     Sugar Land, Texas
P       Ridge Heisler   Northwestern State      Jr.     Mangham, La.
 
Honorable Mention: 1B: Blake Chisolm, Sam Houston State. 3B: Enrique Sanchez Jr., Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. SS: Josh Somdecerff, Central Arkansas. C: Dustin Duhon, McNeese; Kyle Knauth, Nicholls. DH: Colby Leblanc, Central Arkansas; Logan LeJeune, Lamar. OF: Clayton Harp, Sam Houston State; Matt Munoz, Abilene Christian; Ridge Rogers, UIW. P: Ryan Erickson, Lamar; John Barr, New Orleans; Josh Green, Southeastern Louisiana; Seth Ballew, Sam Houston State. U: Collin Morrill, New Orleans; Josh Campbell, Stephen F. Austin.
 
2 Two-time all-conference selection
3 Three-time all-conference selection

