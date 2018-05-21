Provenzano earns All-SLC 3rd team honors; Selman All-Defense

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese second baseman Joe Provenzano has been named to the 2018 All-Southland Conference Baseball Team, earning third team honors, the league office released on Monday.
Provenzano, a preseason first team all-conference selection, came on strong in the final month of the season after starting off slow, by improving his batting average over 100 points since April 2 to its current team-high mark of .329.
He’s hitting over .400 in his last 10 games and hit safely in 13 of the last 14 games played in the regular season, including a career-tying best 13-game hitting streak.
On May 15 against Louisiana-Monroe, the senior from Downers Grove, Illinois became the program’s all-time career hits leader following a three-hit game and breaking the previous record of 247 held by former teammate Andrew Guillotte.
In addition to his record-breaking performance, Provenzano leads the team with 15 doubles, 69 hits, a .481 slugging percentage, a .423 on-base percentage as well as leading the squad with 20 multiple hit games.
He’ll enter tournament play on a 20-game consecutive bases reached streak.
Cowboys’ catcher Dustin Duhon picked up honorable mention honors while left fielder Shane Selman was named to the 2018 SLC All-Defensive Team.
Duhon ranked fourth on the team with a .274 batting average to go along with three home runs and 28 runs batted in. The Lake Charles native led the team in hitting in conference games only with a .298 batting average.
Selman ranked third on the team with a .274 mark and topped the team with nine home runs. In 78 chances in the outfield, he had one assists and 77 putouts and did not commit an error on the season.
He’ll head into the tournament needing one home run to become the first player in school history to hit 10 or more homers in three consecutive seasons.
Player of the Year: David Fry, Northwestern State
Freshman of the Year: Ridge Rogers, UIW
Newcomer of the Year: Jerry Maddox, Northwestern State
Hitter of the Year: Matt Heck, Houston Baptist
Pitcher of the Year: Tyler Gray, Central Arkansas
Relief Pitcher of the Year: Dakota Mills, Sam Houston State
Clay Gould Coach of the Year: Bobby Barbier, Northwestern State
2018 All-Southland Conference First Team
Pos. Name School Cl. Hometown
1B David Fry4 Northwestern State Sr. Colleyville, Texas
2B Kyle Bergeron UIW So. Bridge City, Texas
3B Owen Magee New Orleans Sr. Metairie, La.
SS Andrew Fregia2 Sam Houston State Jr. Liberty, Texas
C William Hancock Central Arkansas Jr Little Rock, Ark.
DH Dalon Farkas Abilene Christian Jr. Milton, Ga.
OF Matt Heck Houston Baptist Sr. Midlothian, Texas
OF Drew Avans2 Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Alabaster, Ala.
OF Spencer Halloran Houston Baptist Sr. Sheffield, Iowa
P Tyler Gray Central Arkansas Sr. Fort Smith, Ark.
P Bryan Warzek2 New Orleans Jr. Clifton Park, N.Y.
P Matthew McCollough Houston Baptist Sr. Katy, Texas
U Jackson Owens Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. Corinth, Texas
2018 All-Southland Conference Second Team
Pos. Name School Cl. Hometown
1B Harrison Dinicola Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. Kemah, Texas
2B Cody Grosse Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Plainfield, Ill.
3B Rigo Aguilar Central Arkansas Sr. El Paso, Texas
SS Joey Morales Nicholls Sr. Fort Myers, Fla.
C Beau Bratton New Orleans So. Biloxi, Miss.
DH Jackson Owens Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. Corinth, Texas
OF Hunter Strong2 Central Arkansas Jr. Sheridan, Ark.
OF Eddy Gonzalez UIW Jr. Laredo, Texas
OF Itchy Burts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi So. League City, Texas
P Carlisle Koestler Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Vicksburg, Miss.
P Jerry Maddox Northwestern State Jr. Dayton, Texas
P Dakota Mills Sam Houston State Sr. Meadows Place, Texas
U Cole Coker Lamar So. Huffman, Texas
2018 All-Southland Conference Third Team
Pos. Name School Cl. Hometown
1B Tyler Smith Central Arkansas Jr. Deer Park, Texas
2B Joe Provenzano3 McNeese Sr. Downers Grove, Ill.
3B Jake Georgiades Stephen F. Austin Jr. College Station, Texas
SS Tyler Depreta-Johnson2 Houston Baptist Sr. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
C Drake Osborn Texas A&M-Corpus Christi So. Sandia, Texas
DH J.P. Lagreco Northwestern State Jr. Pearl River, La.
OF Chet Niehaus Nicholls Sr. Hammond, La.
OF Hunter Hearn Sam Houston State Jr. Crosby, Texas
OF Kwan Adkins Northwestern State Sr. Brusly, La.
P Corey Gaconi2 Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Metairie, La.
P Ridge Heisler Northwestern State Jr. Mangham, La.
P Hayden Wesneski Sam Houston State So. Cypress, Texas
U Derek Scott Abilene Christian Jr. Abilene, Texas
2018 Southland Conference All-Defensive Team
Pos. Name School Cl. Hometown
1B Tyler Smith Central Arkansas Jr. Deer Park, Texas
2B Ethan Valdez Nicholls Jr. San Antonio, Texas
3B Rigo Aguilar Central Arkansas Sr. El Paso, Texas
SS Tyler Depreta-Johnson Houston Baptist Sr. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
C William Hancock Central Arkansas Jr. Little Rock, Ark.
LF Shane Selman McNeese Jr. Lake Charles, La.
CF Chet Niehaus Nicholls Sr. Hammond, La.
RF Nick Anderson Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. Sugar Land, Texas
P Ridge Heisler Northwestern State Jr. Mangham, La.
Honorable Mention: 1B: Blake Chisolm, Sam Houston State. 3B: Enrique Sanchez Jr., Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. SS: Josh Somdecerff, Central Arkansas. C: Dustin Duhon, McNeese; Kyle Knauth, Nicholls. DH: Colby Leblanc, Central Arkansas; Logan LeJeune, Lamar. OF: Clayton Harp, Sam Houston State; Matt Munoz, Abilene Christian; Ridge Rogers, UIW. P: Ryan Erickson, Lamar; John Barr, New Orleans; Josh Green, Southeastern Louisiana; Seth Ballew, Sam Houston State. U: Collin Morrill, New Orleans; Josh Campbell, Stephen F. Austin.
2 Two-time all-conference selection
3 Three-time all-conference selection
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.