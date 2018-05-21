Provenzano earns All-SLC 3rd team honors; Selman All-Defense

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese second baseman Joe Provenzano has been named to the 2018 All-Southland Conference Baseball Team, earning third team honors, the league office released on Monday.



Provenzano, a preseason first team all-conference selection, came on strong in the final month of the season after starting off slow, by improving his batting average over 100 points since April 2 to its current team-high mark of .329.



He’s hitting over .400 in his last 10 games and hit safely in 13 of the last 14 games played in the regular season, including a career-tying best 13-game hitting streak.



On May 15 against Louisiana-Monroe, the senior from Downers Grove, Illinois became the program’s all-time career hits leader following a three-hit game and breaking the previous record of 247 held by former teammate Andrew Guillotte.



In addition to his record-breaking performance, Provenzano leads the team with 15 doubles, 69 hits, a .481 slugging percentage, a .423 on-base percentage as well as leading the squad with 20 multiple hit games.



He’ll enter tournament play on a 20-game consecutive bases reached streak.



Cowboys’ catcher Dustin Duhon picked up honorable mention honors while left fielder Shane Selman was named to the 2018 SLC All-Defensive Team.



Duhon ranked fourth on the team with a .274 batting average to go along with three home runs and 28 runs batted in. The Lake Charles native led the team in hitting in conference games only with a .298 batting average.



Selman ranked third on the team with a .274 mark and topped the team with nine home runs. In 78 chances in the outfield, he had one assists and 77 putouts and did not commit an error on the season.



He’ll head into the tournament needing one home run to become the first player in school history to hit 10 or more homers in three consecutive seasons.





Player of the Year: David Fry, Northwestern State

Freshman of the Year: Ridge Rogers, UIW

Newcomer of the Year: Jerry Maddox, Northwestern State

Hitter of the Year: Matt Heck, Houston Baptist

Pitcher of the Year: Tyler Gray, Central Arkansas

Relief Pitcher of the Year: Dakota Mills, Sam Houston State

Clay Gould Coach of the Year: Bobby Barbier, Northwestern State



2018 All-Southland Conference First Team

Pos. Name School Cl. Hometown

1B David Fry4 Northwestern State Sr. Colleyville, Texas

2B Kyle Bergeron UIW So. Bridge City, Texas

3B Owen Magee New Orleans Sr. Metairie, La.

SS Andrew Fregia2 Sam Houston State Jr. Liberty, Texas

C William Hancock Central Arkansas Jr Little Rock, Ark.

DH Dalon Farkas Abilene Christian Jr. Milton, Ga.

OF Matt Heck Houston Baptist Sr. Midlothian, Texas

OF Drew Avans2 Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Alabaster, Ala.

OF Spencer Halloran Houston Baptist Sr. Sheffield, Iowa

P Tyler Gray Central Arkansas Sr. Fort Smith, Ark.

P Bryan Warzek2 New Orleans Jr. Clifton Park, N.Y.

P Matthew McCollough Houston Baptist Sr. Katy, Texas

U Jackson Owens Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. Corinth, Texas



2018 All-Southland Conference Second Team

Pos. Name School Cl. Hometown

1B Harrison Dinicola Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. Kemah, Texas

2B Cody Grosse Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Plainfield, Ill.

3B Rigo Aguilar Central Arkansas Sr. El Paso, Texas

SS Joey Morales Nicholls Sr. Fort Myers, Fla.

C Beau Bratton New Orleans So. Biloxi, Miss.

DH Jackson Owens Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. Corinth, Texas

OF Hunter Strong2 Central Arkansas Jr. Sheridan, Ark.

OF Eddy Gonzalez UIW Jr. Laredo, Texas

OF Itchy Burts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi So. League City, Texas

P Carlisle Koestler Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Vicksburg, Miss.

P Jerry Maddox Northwestern State Jr. Dayton, Texas

P Dakota Mills Sam Houston State Sr. Meadows Place, Texas

U Cole Coker Lamar So. Huffman, Texas



2018 All-Southland Conference Third Team

Pos. Name School Cl. Hometown

1B Tyler Smith Central Arkansas Jr. Deer Park, Texas

2B Joe Provenzano3 McNeese Sr. Downers Grove, Ill.

3B Jake Georgiades Stephen F. Austin Jr. College Station, Texas

SS Tyler Depreta-Johnson2 Houston Baptist Sr. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

C Drake Osborn Texas A&M-Corpus Christi So. Sandia, Texas

DH J.P. Lagreco Northwestern State Jr. Pearl River, La.

OF Chet Niehaus Nicholls Sr. Hammond, La.

OF Hunter Hearn Sam Houston State Jr. Crosby, Texas

OF Kwan Adkins Northwestern State Sr. Brusly, La.

P Corey Gaconi2 Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Metairie, La.

P Ridge Heisler Northwestern State Jr. Mangham, La.

P Hayden Wesneski Sam Houston State So. Cypress, Texas

U Derek Scott Abilene Christian Jr. Abilene, Texas



2018 Southland Conference All-Defensive Team

Pos. Name School Cl. Hometown

1B Tyler Smith Central Arkansas Jr. Deer Park, Texas

2B Ethan Valdez Nicholls Jr. San Antonio, Texas

3B Rigo Aguilar Central Arkansas Sr. El Paso, Texas

SS Tyler Depreta-Johnson Houston Baptist Sr. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

C William Hancock Central Arkansas Jr. Little Rock, Ark.

LF Shane Selman McNeese Jr. Lake Charles, La.

CF Chet Niehaus Nicholls Sr. Hammond, La.

RF Nick Anderson Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. Sugar Land, Texas

P Ridge Heisler Northwestern State Jr. Mangham, La.



Honorable Mention: 1B: Blake Chisolm, Sam Houston State. 3B: Enrique Sanchez Jr., Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. SS: Josh Somdecerff, Central Arkansas. C: Dustin Duhon, McNeese; Kyle Knauth, Nicholls. DH: Colby Leblanc, Central Arkansas; Logan LeJeune, Lamar. OF: Clayton Harp, Sam Houston State; Matt Munoz, Abilene Christian; Ridge Rogers, UIW. P: Ryan Erickson, Lamar; John Barr, New Orleans; Josh Green, Southeastern Louisiana; Seth Ballew, Sam Houston State. U: Collin Morrill, New Orleans; Josh Campbell, Stephen F. Austin.



2 Two-time all-conference selection

3 Three-time all-conference selection

