LCPD looking for suspect in 12th Street shooting

Lake Charles Police are investigating a call of shots fired on the 1100 block of 12th Street, according to Lt. Richard Harrell.

A victim was shot at multiple times but doesn't have any injuries, said Harrell.

The suspect has not been apprehended, according to Harrell.

KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.