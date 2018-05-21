Twelve Palms murder trial underway - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Twelve Palms murder trial underway

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Johnnie Paul Hardman Jr. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Johnnie Paul Hardman Jr. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

Jury selection began Monday in the first degree murder trial of Johnnie Paul Hardman, Jr.

Hardman is accused of the shooting death of Joshua Touchet, 23, on July 22, 2017 at the Twelve Palms RV Park in Lake Charles.

Two other people are also charged in Touchet's death. Desmond Orphey was indicted on one count of principal to first-degree murder, one count of principal to armed robbery with a firearm, and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm in 2017. Orphey's trial has been continued until September 2018.

14 year old boy pleaded guilty as a principal to second-degree murder and principal to armed robbery in connection to the crime.

  Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival to be held June 23

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:05 PM EDT
    Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz festival honored by the Southeast Tourism Society as top 20 best event in the southeast occurring in June.  This event features award winning jazz artists and aims to promote the cultural importance of jazz, cuisine, and the local community.  The festival will be held on June 23 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

    Sears department store, Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles closing

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:54 PM EDT
    The Sears store and the Sears Auto Center store in Lake Charles are closing, corporate officials said. The Auto Center is expected to close in early June and the department store is expected to close in mid-August, according to a Sears spokesperson. The store will begin its liquidations sale on May 25. Kmart will remain open. Sears released a statement: We are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store and Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles.
  Man charged with 5 counts of attempted murder in DeQuincy

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:39 PM EDT
    A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in DeQuincy, according to Captain Tom Threet, with the DeQuincy Police Department.  Threet says the shooting took place on Bruce Street. Anthony Wayne Perkins has been charged with 5 counts of attempted murder, says Threet.  Perkins has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with no bond.

