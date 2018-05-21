Twelve Palms murder trial underway

Jury selection began Monday in the first degree murder trial of Johnnie Paul Hardman, Jr.

Hardman is accused of the shooting death of Joshua Touchet, 23, on July 22, 2017 at the Twelve Palms RV Park in Lake Charles.

Two other people are also charged in Touchet's death. Desmond Orphey was indicted on one count of principal to first-degree murder, one count of principal to armed robbery with a firearm, and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm in 2017. Orphey's trial has been continued until September 2018.

A 14 year old boy pleaded guilty as a principal to second-degree murder and principal to armed robbery in connection to the crime.

