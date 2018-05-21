CPPJ looking for feedback from the public - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPPJ looking for feedback from the public

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Your feedback on traffic, drainage and even quality of life issues is what the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is currently looking for. 

The police jury has launched a strategic planning effort that will allow them to set plans and goals for the parish that would last for three to five years. 

Parish Administrator Bryan Beam is hoping the public will give their feedback so that they can work to improve issues and concerns throughout the parish. 

"People feel disconnected from their government leaders because they don't feel heard," said Beam. "And it won't mean a whole lot to have a strategic plan if people didn't feel like they had a voice in how that is shaped, so we want people to have a faith in their institutions that they're responsible to." 

Those interested can complete a brief survey that includes questions about existing services and areas the police jury should focus on or prioritize over the next few years. 

The survey can be accessed HERE, the Calcasieu Parish government building located at 1015 Pithon Street in Lake Charles, or any of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library branches. 

Residents can also email any other feedback or input to the police jury's strategic planning team at strategicplanning@cppj.net

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival to be held June 23

    Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival to be held June 23

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:05:20 GMT
    Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival honored as Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism SocietyGulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival honored as Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism Society
    Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival honored as Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism SocietyGulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival honored as Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism Society

    Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz festival honored by the Southeast Tourism Society as top 20 best event in the southeast occurring in June.  This event features award winning jazz artists and aims to promote the cultural importance of jazz, cuisine, and the local community.  The festival will be held on June 23 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

    More >>

    Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz festival honored by the Southeast Tourism Society as top 20 best event in the southeast occurring in June.  This event features award winning jazz artists and aims to promote the cultural importance of jazz, cuisine, and the local community.  The festival will be held on June 23 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Sears department store, Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles closing

    Sears department store, Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles closing

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 20:54:43 GMT
    The Sears department store and the Sears Auto Center are closing. (Source: Sears)The Sears department store and the Sears Auto Center are closing. (Source: Sears)
    The Sears department store and the Sears Auto Center are closing. (Source: Sears)The Sears department store and the Sears Auto Center are closing. (Source: Sears)
    The Sears store and the Sears Auto Center store in Lake Charles are closing, corporate officials said. The Auto Center is expected to close in early June and the department store is expected to close in mid-August, according to a Sears spokesperson. The store will begin its liquidations sale on May 25. Kmart will remain open. Sears released a statement: We are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store and Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles. The store wi...More >>
    The Sears store and the Sears Auto Center store in Lake Charles are closing, corporate officials said. The Auto Center is expected to close in early June and the department store is expected to close in mid-August, according to a Sears spokesperson. The store will begin its liquidations sale on May 25. Kmart will remain open. Sears released a statement: We are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store and Sears Auto Center in Lake Charles. The store wi...More >>

  • Man charged with 5 counts of attempted murder in DeQuincy

    Man charged with 5 counts of attempted murder in DeQuincy

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-05-22 20:39:38 GMT
    (Source: DeQuincy Police)(Source: DeQuincy Police)

    A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in DeQuincy, according to Captain Tom Threet, with the DeQuincy Police Department.  Threet says the shooting took place on Bruce Street. Anthony Wayne Perkins has been charged with 5 counts of attempted murder, says Threet.  Perkins has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with no bond.

    More >>

    A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in DeQuincy, according to Captain Tom Threet, with the DeQuincy Police Department.  Threet says the shooting took place on Bruce Street. Anthony Wayne Perkins has been charged with 5 counts of attempted murder, says Threet.  Perkins has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with no bond.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly