CPPJ looking for feedback from the public

Your feedback on traffic, drainage and even quality of life issues is what the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is currently looking for.

The police jury has launched a strategic planning effort that will allow them to set plans and goals for the parish that would last for three to five years.

Parish Administrator Bryan Beam is hoping the public will give their feedback so that they can work to improve issues and concerns throughout the parish.

"People feel disconnected from their government leaders because they don't feel heard," said Beam. "And it won't mean a whole lot to have a strategic plan if people didn't feel like they had a voice in how that is shaped, so we want people to have a faith in their institutions that they're responsible to."

Those interested can complete a brief survey that includes questions about existing services and areas the police jury should focus on or prioritize over the next few years.

The survey can be accessed HERE, the Calcasieu Parish government building located at 1015 Pithon Street in Lake Charles, or any of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library branches.

Residents can also email any other feedback or input to the police jury's strategic planning team at strategicplanning@cppj.net

