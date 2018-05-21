DeRidder native takes aim at the Triple Crown

You just can't stop Justify.

The fan favorite edges closer to glory, but there's something you may not know about this young stunner.

One of his owners found her love for racing right here in SWLA.

DeRidder native Laurie Wolf is a co-managing partner with Starlight Racing, one of the four companies to own a part of the horse.

Wolf says she never doubted Justify, who broke "Apollo's Curse" and becoming the first 2-year-old to win the derby in over 100 years.

He's now entering the elites, winning two races out of the triple crown.

At 17 hands tall and now 3 years old, the big guy shines in the mud.

"Every time I saw him, he was cool as a cucumber," said Wolf. "Everything you throw at him, he just like OK, let's go, I got this. He tells you what he can do and he's handled everything wonderfully."

Wolf has seen a lot of winners, starting Starlight with her husband, Jack Wolf, nearly 20 years ago.

This DeRidder native says it all started here in Southwest Louisiana, growing up around her grandparents' horses, and continuing through her college career at McNeese.

"It was easier to get to the track at McNeese because I could easily get to Evangeline or Delta," said Wolf. "It was more of the quarterhorse scene, but I still loved them."

Now a syndicate, Starlight has owned many spectacular thoroughbreds, even Audible, the third place winner in the Kentucky Derby.

The Derby was an experience Wolf says left her in disbelief.

"I was shaking and being there with our partners and our friends and family, it was very special and then to be able to do this again two weeks later in Baltimore, it's just amazing," said Wolf.

Now, it's onto the Belmont Stakes for Justify. If he were to win, he would grab the Triple Crown, last accomplished in 2015.

Wolf says he's looking good too, with plenty of energy after the last race.

You can catch the Belmont Stakes June 9 on KPLC.

