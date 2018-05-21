School bus involved in accident on US 171, no injuries reported

A Calcasieu Parish school bus was rear-ended on US 171, near the intersection with Fruge Street, Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported. (Source: KPLC viewer)

A school bus was involved in an accident near the intersection of US 171 and Fruge Street Monday afternoon, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, according to Lt. Richard Harrell, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Twenty-eight kids were on the bus when it was rear-ended, Harrell said. The accident was reported at 3:35 p.m. There was minor damage to the bus.

The driver of the other vehicle was cited for following too close.

