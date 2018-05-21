CPSO's "Click It or Ticket" campaign sends more officers on the road

Look out for increased officers on the road during the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office "Click It or Ticket" campaign.

"Click It or Ticket" was created in an effort to save lives through awareness of increased seat belt use. The campaign is backed with grant funding from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Nearly half of passengers, 48 percent, killed in crashes in 2016 were unrestrained, according to research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. From 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. that number soars to 56 percent.

The 13-day campaign starts today and lasts through Jul. 3, 2018. CPSO will have increased checkpoints aimed at targeting people not wearing seatbelts.

