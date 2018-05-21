East Beauregard Elementary hosts Career on Wheels Day

East Beauregard Elementary celebrated its annual Career on Wheels Day.

Last Friday, the school hosted a huge assortment of vehicles that represent careers within the community. Those vehicles included an ambulance, fire truck, BECI truck, State Trooper motorcycle units, DeRidder Police, Police Jury Dozer, race car, Wildlife and Fisheries truck and boat, drilling rig, a helicopter and more!

The event included an appearance from the radio station and picnics for different grade levels.

