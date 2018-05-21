Landrieu honored for statue removal

Former New Orleans mayor, Mitch Landrieu has been honored for his leadership in removing Confederate memorials.

Landrieu was presented with the 2018 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award Sunday night in Boston for standing behind his decision to take down four monuments.

The award recognized Landrieu for taking the action despite legal challenges and threats.

In May 2017, the City of New Orleans finished removing monuments of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, General P.G.T. Beauregard, General Robert E. Lee, and the monument to the postwar battle of Liberty Place.

