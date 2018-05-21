Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 18, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Casey Grant Arceneaux, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Kerry Shawn Cotlong, 43, Lake Charles: Obscenity. Bond: $7,500.

Brian McGlamry, 53, Ocoee, FL: Operating while intoxicated, impeding the flow of traffic, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, turning movements and required signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, out-of-state detainer.

Damien Arnez Prater, 37, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify a sex offender or child predator, instate detainer. Bond: $10,000.

Amber Chaisson, 39, Lake Charles: Theft, simple burglary.

Nigel Kane Pierrottie, 40, Westlake: Possession of synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia, unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test. Bond: $4,000.

Griselda Liz Flores, 30, Houston, OR: Attempt and conspiracy, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Bond: $500.

Dshawn Mercer Davies, 30, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Casey Scott Parker, 19, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture or distribute; distribution to persons under the age 18, criminal conspiracy. Bond: $12,000.

Justin John Fore, 31, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Kevin James Ellender, 29, Sulphur: Simple criminal damage to property, aggravated arson. Bond: $25,000.

Brian Paul Richard, 28, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Jeremy Sim Hebert, 40, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription.

Ramon Turrubiartes-Parra, 40, Houston, TX: out-of-state detainer.

Rachel Deshay Jenkins, 24, Westlake: Simple criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $4,000.

Keith Dewayne Landry, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things, resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Joshua Shane Mann, 19, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Kenneth Wayne Perry, 47, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

Cameron Wade Fitzcharles, 19, Highlands, TX: Second-degree battery. Bond: $35,000.

Maria Micaela Delagarza, 32, Humble, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

Keyshawn Jammal Bias, 21, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.

Dale Delrica Mouton, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of firearms or carrying concealed weapons by a person convicted of certain felonies, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm.

Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, battery of a police officer, disarming a peace officer, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, obstruction of justice, attempted first-degree murder, criminal trespass.

Florence Marie Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.

