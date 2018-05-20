74 Lake Charles College Prep students become school's first grad - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

74 Lake Charles College Prep students become school's first graduating class

By Chandler Watkins, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's no coincidence Lake Charles College Prep's mascot is the trailblazer.

74 seniors sat in the front pews of United Christian Fellowship with their red caps and gowns on, ready to become the school's first graduating class.

"This is the day we've been waiting on for our entire lives, surrounded by people who are here to celebrate us," said Valedictorian Jordan Adams, who has a full academic scholarship to Johns Hopkins University.

9 of the 74 graduates have already earned college credits, including Victoria O'Quinn who earned 40 college credits at SOWELA Community and Technical College. She will also be interning at the National Cancer Institute in Maryland.

Other graduates planning for their future as well. Some, like RaJohnna Jackson, are going to college.

"UL! I'm so excited for the opportunity to go to college. This school gave me so many opportunities and we'll just live it up!"

Others, like Joshua Baul-Martin, straight into the workforce. He is going to become a welder.

While the students are all taking paths of their own, all had family and friends pack the church to support them on their special day.

The class truly embodies being a Trailblazer.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly