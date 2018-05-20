74 Lake Charles College Prep students become school's first graduating class

It's no coincidence Lake Charles College Prep's mascot is the trailblazer.

74 seniors sat in the front pews of United Christian Fellowship with their red caps and gowns on, ready to become the school's first graduating class.

"This is the day we've been waiting on for our entire lives, surrounded by people who are here to celebrate us," said Valedictorian Jordan Adams, who has a full academic scholarship to Johns Hopkins University.

9 of the 74 graduates have already earned college credits, including Victoria O'Quinn who earned 40 college credits at SOWELA Community and Technical College. She will also be interning at the National Cancer Institute in Maryland.

Other graduates planning for their future as well. Some, like RaJohnna Jackson, are going to college.

"UL! I'm so excited for the opportunity to go to college. This school gave me so many opportunities and we'll just live it up!"

Others, like Joshua Baul-Martin, straight into the workforce. He is going to become a welder.

While the students are all taking paths of their own, all had family and friends pack the church to support them on their special day.

The class truly embodies being a Trailblazer.

