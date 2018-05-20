Rabies clinic held at Burton after rain delay

The annual rabies clinic hosted by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Calcasieu Parish Animal Services was held at Burton Coliseum Saturday morning.

The event was originally scheduled for April 14 but was canceled due to rain.

Hundreds of pet owners lined up in the parking lot to get their cats and dogs vaccinated at the low-cost event.

Calcasieu Parish and Louisiana codes require all cats and dogs over 3 months to be vaccinated and licensed.

Assistant Director Wyvette Pryor-Cousin says they usually see between 1,000-1,500 cats and dogs.

The rabies clinic is typically held twice a year, usually one in March and one in April. The next event is scheduled for spring of next year.

