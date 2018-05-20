Man arrested after barricading himself and hostage in Jennings residence

A Jennings man has been arrested after barricading himself and a hostage in a residence, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, JDPSO responded to a hostage and barricaded subject with a firearm on South Cutting Avenue in Jennings.

Ivey says the hostage was released at around 6:10 a.m., but the barricaded subject stayed inside threatening to come out shooting or commit suicide.

The suspect surrendered to deputies at around 9 a.m. after pepper spray was deployed into the residence.

Frederick Kelvin Mixon, 35, was arrested for violation of a restraining order, criminal property damage, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a firearm, and remaining on premises after being forbidden.

Ivey says that Mixon has a history of trouble with law enforcement. He was arrested on April 12, 2018 for unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, aggravated burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, and obstruction of justice. He was also arrested on November 25, 2017 for simple battery of the infirm, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and violation of a protective order.

Mixon is being held in the parish jail without bond.

Surrounding residences were cleared during the situation, says Ivey.

