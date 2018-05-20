Man arrested after barricading himself and hostage in Jennings r - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man arrested after barricading himself and hostage in Jennings residence

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Frederick Kelvin Mixon (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Frederick Kelvin Mixon (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

A Jennings man has been arrested after barricading himself and a hostage in a residence, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, JDPSO responded to a hostage and barricaded subject with a firearm on South Cutting Avenue in Jennings.

Ivey says the hostage was released at around 6:10 a.m., but the barricaded subject stayed inside threatening to come out shooting or commit suicide.

The suspect surrendered to deputies at around 9 a.m. after pepper spray was deployed into the residence.

Frederick Kelvin Mixon, 35, was arrested for violation of a restraining order, criminal property damage, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a firearm, and remaining on premises after being forbidden.

Ivey says that Mixon has a history of trouble with law enforcement. He was arrested on April 12, 2018 for unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, aggravated burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, and obstruction of justice. He was also arrested on November 25, 2017 for simple battery of the infirm, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and violation of a protective order.

Mixon is being held in the parish jail without bond.

Surrounding residences were cleared during the situation, says Ivey.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly