6th annual senior rally held in DeQuincy

L.O.V.E. Community Mission held their 6th annual Senior Rally in DeQuincy on Saturday at the Railroad Museum.

The event was started to celebrate the seniors of the community by bringing them together for a Saturday of food, entertainment, and fun.

L.O.V.E. Community Mission's adviser Reverend Marvin Durgan says the organization decided they would do something good for the elderly of the community.

The group of volunteers calls senior citizens in DeQuincy twice a day to check up on them. Rev. Durgan says that with a community the size of DeQuincy, everyone knows everyone and looks out for each other.

"We call it the village. In a village, everybody's eyes are on everybody and everybody just tries to support one another."

