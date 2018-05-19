Rodoni's no-hitter ends McNeese's season, 6-0

After an 8-0 lead in game one of the College Station Regional, McNeese would score only four more runs in 17 innings of tournament play. That includes the Cowgirls' 6-0 loss to Baylor on Saturday.

Baylor pitcher Gia Rodoni threw a no-hitter, keeping McNeese off the scoreboard. Rodoni only allowed three walks, while picking up nine strikeouts.

Full game stats can be found here.

McNeese ends its season 41-21 overall after winning its third-straight Southland Conference Tournament title.

The loss also marks the final game for seniors Erika Piancastelli, Morgan Catron, Carleigh Chaumont, Shanice Hagler and Shelbi Strickland. The 2018 senior class took the Pokes to three straight NCAA tournaments and won a whopping 163 in four seasons.

