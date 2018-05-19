Vehicle led four law enforcement agencies on high-speed chase on - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vehicle led four law enforcement agencies on high-speed chase on I-10

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Travis Salvador Chavira (Source: Louisiana State Police) Travis Salvador Chavira (Source: Louisiana State Police)
(KPLC) -

A Texas man has been arrested after a high-speed chase with multiple local law enforcement agencies on Saturday, according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police.

A state trooper attempted to pull over a 2017 Hyundai Accent on I-10 for a traffic violation but they did not stop, says Anderson.

The vehicle exceeded speeds of 100 mph and led Louisiana State Police, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Vinton Police Department, and Sulphur Police Department on a 33-minute chase through Vinton and Sulphur.

The chase ended west of Sulphur when authorities deployed spike strips on the interstate to stop the vehicle.

Travis Salvador Chavira, 26, of Victoria, Texas was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of speeding, flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, false accounting, and resisting an officer.

Anderson says a trooper received minor injuries as a result of the incident and was treated at a local hospital.

