Cowgirls lose in run-rule fashion to Texas A&M, 10-1

McNeese seemed to have no answer for the Aggies as Texas A&M run-ruled the Cowgirls, 10-1 in six innings. It was the Aggies' second run-rule win of the regional.

Aggie outfielder Sarah Hudek had two doubles, a home run and added three RBIs in the win. McNeese's Justyce McClain remained perfect in regional play with a two-for-two performance.

Full game stats can be found here.

Since the fourth inning of the Baylor game, the Cowgirls have been outscored 20-4 in their last 10 innings.

Cowgirl coach James Landreneau after their 10-1 loss against Texas A&M.



“At this point in time, I don’t need to have a message. If we want this season to go on we’ve got to show up and play.”#McNeese pic.twitter.com/ZR4K2CGHZ7 — Taylor Verrico (@TVerricoKPLC) May 19, 2018

Cowgirls now fall to the loser's bracket as they await the winner of Baylor and Prairie View A&M at 6:30 P.M. From this point on, McNeese will play in single elimination games.

