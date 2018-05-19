CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles.

Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resist the deputy's verbal commands and ran from the deputy. Lawrence committed a battery on the deputy, gaining control of him after a brief foot chase.

The deputy was forced to use his taser in an attempt to gain control of Lawrence, but Lawrence disarmed the deputy, according to Myers. The deputy ordered Lawrence to drop the taser before he charged at the deputy with the taser actively cycling. This forced the deputy to pull his duty weapon and fire a round at Lawrence, says Myers.

The shot did not strike Lawrence and he continued to fight the deputy before gaining control of the firearm by biting the deputy. Myers says he pointed the firearm at the deputy while threatening to kill him if he came any closer.

Lawrence began running with the CPSO duty weapon as the deputy attempted to recover from the battery. Myers says that throughout the incident, the deputy continued verbal commands.

Lawrence was seen attempting to dispose of the firearm by additional responding deputies and taken into custody. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of disarming a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, possession of synthetic marijuana, trespassing, battery of a police officer, injury requiring medical attention, resisting an officer, and attempted first-degree murder. His bond was set at $240,000.

Myers says the deputy was treated and released at a local hospital for his injuries.

