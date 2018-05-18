CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.

A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.

During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the deputies stun gun and attempted to use it on the deputy. At that time the deputy drew his firearm and fired several shots at the suspect, missing him, said McGee.

The suspect then managed to disarm the deputy and take his weapon. Other deputies arrived on scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

He was still in possession of the deputy's weapon and was not injured. The deputy is being treated for scratches and bite marks at a local hospital.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.