Cowgirls hold off Baylor's furious rally, pick up opening win in College Station Regional

Offense was not at a premium when the McNeese Cowgirls and Baylor Lady Bears met in the opening game of the College Station Regionals. McNeese used a large early lead to hold off Baylor, 11-10 on Friday.
Full game stats can be found here.
The Cowgirls opened the game with a five-run first inning on the way to an 8-0 advantage in the third. Baylor rallied back and eventually made it a one-run game in the seventh, but the Cowgirls would hold off the rally to win.
Outfielder Justyce McClain went four-for-four at the plate with three runs scored, while Sam Houston alum Carleigh Chaumont added a pair of hits and RBIs as well.
McNeese advances to face the winner of Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M, Saturday at 1:30 PM.
