Coward sentenced to life for March 2017 murder

Frin Coward, 71, has been sentenced in the March 2017 murder of Michael Fountain, according to Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.

On March 8, 2017, Coward and Fountain got into a verbal argument a home on La. 109 South in Vinton. Coward fired several shots, striking and killing Fountain. Upon arrival, deputies found Fountain deceased in the driveway of the residence. Coward told deputies that he indeed shot and killed Fountain.

Coward received a life sentence without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, according to Dugas.

He was sentenced before Judge Guy Bradberry.

