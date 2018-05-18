CPSO: Phone scam circulating the Lake Area

A phone scam in which the caller claims to be a deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is circulating in the Lake Area, according to Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.

The scammer is telling residents they have missed their jury duty and now have a warrant out for their arrest, says Myers. The scammer then tells the person they need to meet in person to clear up the warrant then asks the person for their address.

“This is a scam!” says Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “Do not give personal information to any caller you do not know, never give them your financial information or send them money and never meet them anywhere. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office would never call you about jury duty.”

