McNeese announces summer camp programs

By KPLC Digital Staff
McNeese State University has announced its summer programs for local youth of all ages.

McNeese Leisure Learning will offer its Kids College Program that offers students a STEAM adventure with classes in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. 

For more information about these classes, call 337-475-5616 or visit their website

Other programs are listed below: 

Kids College All - Day STEAM Program

  • Grades 1 - 8
  • May 28 - Aug. 10
  • 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $189/per week
  • Contact Leisure Learning at 337-475-5616 or visit their website

Summer Reading Clinic

  • Grades 2 - 6
  • June 4 - 28 (Monday - Thursday)
  • 9:30 a.m. - noon
  • Cost: $200
  • Contact Department of Education Professions at 337-475-5423

High School Band Academy

  • Grades 9 - 12
  • June 17 - 21
  • Cost: $350, resident; $225, commuter
  • Contact Dr. Jay Jacobs at 337-475-5004 or the McNeese Band's website
  • Registration deadline: June 1

Middle School Band Academy

  • Grades 7 - 8
  • June 24 - 28
  • Cost: $320, resident; $220, commuter
  • Contact: Dr. Jay Jacobs at 337-475-5004 or the McNeese Band's website
  • Registration deadline: June 1

Summer Engineering Academy or Crocodilian Biochemistry Internship or Forensics Chemistry Camp

  • Grades 10 - 12 (11 & 12 for Biochemistry Internship)
  • July 16 - Aug. 3
  • Cost: $1,850 per program (Limited number of $500 scholarships sponsored by CITGO for students attending the Engineering Academy)
  • Contact Dr. Nikos Kiritsis at 337-475-5875

Kicker Kuties Dance Camp

  • Grades K - 6
  • July 16 - 20
  • 9 a.m. - 4p.m.
  • Cost: $175
  • Contact Paige Caldwell at 337-540-6392

Harp Camp

  • Open to all ages second grade and up
  • July 23 - 27
  • Cost: $45
  • Contact Barbara Belew

11th Annual Cowboy Camp

  • Incoming McNeese Freshmen and Transfer Students
  • Aug. 17 - 18
  • Cost is $55 through May 31; $60 from June 1 - July 31; and $ 70 beginning Aug. 1
  • Contact Student Union and Activities Office at 337-475-5609 or visit their website

Women’s Basketball:

Team Camp

  • Grades 9 - 12
  • May 31 - June 2
  • Cost: $160 for one day, $275 for two days, $420 for three days
  • Contact Coach Kacie Cryer at 337-475-5476

Fundamental Camp

  • Grades K - 8
  • June 11 - 13
  • 9 a.m. - noon
  • Cost: $105
  • Contact Coach Kacie Cryer at 337-475-5476

Cowboy Baseball

  • Youth All Skills Baseball Camp
  • Grades 1 - 6
  • June 11 - 14
  • 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Cost: $200
  • Register online

Softball:

Pitching and Catching Clinics

  • Grades 7 - 12
  • June 18 or July 16
  • 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $75

Elite Camps

  • Grades 7 - 12
  • June 18 - 20 or July 16 - 18
  • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Cost: $225
  • Register online

Soccer:

Cowgirl Soccer Kids Camp

  • Grades K - 8 Boys and Girls
  • June 11 - 14
  • Half Day: 9 a.m. - noon (age 6 - grade 5)
  • Full Day: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (6 - 8 grade)
  • Cost: $150 for half day, $230 for a full day
  • Register online

Cowgirl Soccer ID Camps

  • Girls (grades 9 - 12)
  • June 16 - 17
  • Cost: resident, $195; commuter, $170
  • Register online

Calcasieu Soccer Club Competitive Camp

  • Boys and Girls (ages 10 - 18)
  • July 16 - 19
  • 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $150
  • Contact Coach Drew Fitzgerald at 337 - 562 - 4266
  • Register online

Football:

Cowboy Up Football Camp

  • Grades 8 - 11
  • July 8 - 10
  • Cost: $290 resident; $155 commuter

Rowdy Football Camp

  • Grades 2 - 8
  • 8 a.m. - Noon
  • July 11 - 13
  • Cost: $100
  • Contact Nancy Borel at 337-475-5235

