McNeese announces summer camp programs

McNeese State University has announced its summer programs for local youth of all ages.

McNeese Leisure Learning will offer its Kids College Program that offers students a STEAM adventure with classes in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

For more information about these classes, call 337-475-5616 or visit their website

Other programs are listed below:

Kids College All - Day STEAM Program

Grades 1 - 8

May 28 - Aug. 10

7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $189/per week

Contact Leisure Learning at 337-475-5616 or visit their website

Summer Reading Clinic

Grades 2 - 6

June 4 - 28 (Monday - Thursday)

9:30 a.m. - noon

Cost: $200

Contact Department of Education Professions at 337-475-5423

High School Band Academy

Grades 9 - 12

June 17 - 21

Cost: $350, resident; $225, commuter

Contact Dr. Jay Jacobs at 337-475-5004 or the McNeese Band's website

Registration deadline: June 1

Middle School Band Academy

Grades 7 - 8

June 24 - 28

Cost: $320, resident; $220, commuter

Contact: Dr. Jay Jacobs at 337-475-5004 or the McNeese Band's website

Registration deadline: June 1

Summer Engineering Academy or Crocodilian Biochemistry Internship or Forensics Chemistry Camp

Grades 10 - 12 (11 & 12 for Biochemistry Internship)

July 16 - Aug. 3

Cost: $1,850 per program (Limited number of $500 scholarships sponsored by CITGO for students attending the Engineering Academy)

Contact Dr. Nikos Kiritsis at 337-475-5875

Kicker Kuties Dance Camp

Grades K - 6

July 16 - 20

9 a.m. - 4p.m.

Cost: $175

Contact Paige Caldwell at 337-540-6392

Harp Camp

Open to all ages second grade and up

July 23 - 27

Cost: $45

Contact Barbara Belew

11th Annual Cowboy Camp

Incoming McNeese Freshmen and Transfer Students

Aug. 17 - 18

Cost is $55 through May 31; $60 from June 1 - July 31; and $ 70 beginning Aug. 1

Contact Student Union and Activities Office at 337-475-5609 or visit their website

Women’s Basketball:

Team Camp

Grades 9 - 12

May 31 - June 2

Cost: $160 for one day, $275 for two days, $420 for three days

Contact Coach Kacie Cryer at 337-475-5476

Fundamental Camp

Grades K - 8

June 11 - 13

9 a.m. - noon

Cost: $105

Contact Coach Kacie Cryer at 337-475-5476

Cowboy Baseball

Youth All Skills Baseball Camp

Grades 1 - 6

June 11 - 14

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost: $200

Register online

Softball:

Pitching and Catching Clinics

Grades 7 - 12

June 18 or July 16

6 - 8 p.m.

Cost: $75

Elite Camps

Grades 7 - 12

June 18 - 20 or July 16 - 18

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: $225

Register online

Soccer:

Cowgirl Soccer Kids Camp

Grades K - 8 Boys and Girls

June 11 - 14

Half Day: 9 a.m. - noon (age 6 - grade 5)

Full Day: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (6 - 8 grade)

Cost: $150 for half day, $230 for a full day

Register online

Cowgirl Soccer ID Camps

Girls (grades 9 - 12)

June 16 - 17

Cost: resident, $195; commuter, $170

Register online

Calcasieu Soccer Club Competitive Camp

Boys and Girls (ages 10 - 18)

July 16 - 19

5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $150

Contact Coach Drew Fitzgerald at 337 - 562 - 4266

Register online

Football:

Cowboy Up Football Camp

Grades 8 - 11

July 8 - 10

Cost: $290 resident; $155 commuter

Rowdy Football Camp

Grades 2 - 8

8 a.m. - Noon

July 11 - 13

Cost: $100

Contact Nancy Borel at 337-475-5235

