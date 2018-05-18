Summer months see uptick in door-to-door fraud; what to look out - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Summer months see uptick in door-to-door fraud; what to look out for

By Chandler Watkins, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Imagine getting a knock at your front door from someone saying they work for your home security company and that you need to update your system. How can you be sure they actually work for the company and avoid being a victim of fraud?

The Office of the Louisiana Fire Marshal says that door-to-door sales go up in the summer months. They along with several other organizations, such as ADT and Better Business Bureau gathered in Baton Rouge on Friday to get the word our about deceptive sales in the home security industry.

Butch Browning, Louisiana Fire Marshal, says that there are four things customers should always know to avoid become a victim.

1. You do not have to invite the person into your house.

2. Always ask for their identification and contact information for their company. They should always provide it to you to call and confirm they do work for who they say they work for.

3. Read everything carefully. Any paperwork you are given should not be skimmed over.

4. Do not feel like you have to give in pressure. Sometimes over aggressive sales pitches are a warning in themselves.

The Louisiana Fire Marshal and Better Business Bureau both have information on their websites for you to look at verified organizations and businesses that both offices have approved.

For the Better Business Bureau's list of accredited businesses, click here.

For a full list of approved LSPP contractors click here.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly