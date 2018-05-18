13 awarded at Annual Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony

Deputies of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office were awarded for their outstanding accomplishments in this year's Annual Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony.

Held on May 17, the "2017 Deputy of the Year" was awarded to Sgt. Bryan Guth, while Tonya Thibodeaux was chosen as "Support Employee of the Year." Sgt. Casey Lafargue was awarded the "Eric Bellard Pride Award". The recipients of the "Volunteer of the Year Award" included Lt. Rusty Broussard, Gennie Paris and Kayla Vincent.

Those awarded "Deputy of the Year" are:

Carmen Green – Programs Division

Julie Fontenot – Investigations Division

Sgt. Bryan Guth – Enforcement Division

Ernest Mitchel – Civil & Law Enforcement Centers Division

Linda January - Correctional Division

James “Trey” Thomas – Special Services Division

Jared “Scotty” Derouen – Financial Division

Taryn Soileau –Security Enforcement Division

