Protecting your eyes from the sun's UV rays

We can see how the sun affects the skin when sunburn occurs.

But what about the eyes?

"You can actually get a burn of the cornea,” said Optometrist Doctor Jeffrey Hankin. “But protecting the macular in the back of the eye that allows you to see critical vision, that's the most important part."

The thing is, protecting the eyes is easy. All you need are sunglasses with UV protection.

But what people don't realize is even clear glasses have UV protection.

"Most sunglasses have a significant amount of that now,” Hankin adds, “Clear sunglasses have ultraviolet protection but there is something we can put them in to make them better called UV 400, kind of like sunscreen for your eyes."

"Contact lenses actually have ultraviolet protection in them as well," Hankin said.

Hankin says macular degeneration happens over a period of time, so going without glasses in the sun one time, probably won't damage your vision forever.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.