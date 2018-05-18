Jeanie, the three-legged dog, advances in national competition - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jeanie, the three-legged dog, advances in national competition

By Chandler Watkins, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source jeanie3legs.com) (Source jeanie3legs.com)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Southwest Louisiana's celebrity canine is getting national recognition.

Jeanie, a well-known Lake Charles therapy dog, is one of only 21 courageous canines to be advancing to the semifinal rounds of the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.  

Jeanie was once homeless and crippled.  She went from rescue to certified therapy dog. She comforts children who are questioned by forensic investigators in physical and sexual abuse cases, violent crimes and even homicides.  She and her owner volunteer at hospitals, schools, nursing homes, and veterans’ homes where Jeanie bonds with fellow amputees.

She is a part of the Dr. Dog's Pet Therapy group, therapy dogs that go to hospitals like St. Pat's and the Lake Charles Children's Museum. 

Jeanie now advances from a field of 266 candidates, and the public is invited to visit www.HeroDogAwards.org between now and Jul. 11 to vote once per day for their favorite in one of the seven Hero Dog categories.  The seven finalists will be flown to Los Angeles to take part in the eighth annual Hero Dog Awards gala on Sep. 29 at the Beverly Hilton. One will be chosen as the 2018 American Hero Dog – the top honor a dog can receive. 

In both the semifinal and final rounds, the winners will be determined through a combination of votes by the public and a special celebrity judging panel.  New judges this year represent a variety of celebrity dog lovers, including Miranda Lambert, Kristin Chenoweth, Carson Kressley, Carrie Ann Inaba and Erik Estrada.  Returning judges include Lisa Vanderpump. 

The top dogs in each category will win $2,500 for their designated charity partner and the winning 2018 American Hero Dog’s charity partner will receive an additional $5,000 for a grand total of $7,500.

The seven categories are: Law Enforcement/Arson Dogs, Military Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Service Dogs, Emerging Hero Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs, and Guide/Hearing Dogs.

To read all the semifinalists’ nominations and to vote daily in the 2018 American Humane HeroDog Awards®, please visit www.herodogawards.org.

Copyright KPLC 2018.  All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly