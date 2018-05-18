Power outage scheduled for parts of Iowa and Bell City

Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative will be turning off the power around Iowa for 4 hours on May 22, 2018.

From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, there will be an outage in order to perform maintenance, announces Work Order Associate Tina Monceaux.

Residents in North and Northeast of Iowa, South of Iowa, and North of Bell City will be affected.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.