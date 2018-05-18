Dump truck trailer crashes into Gillis Grocery

A dump truck with a trailer crashed into Gillis Grocery store last night.

The trailer had a backhoe on it that crashed into one side of the store around 7:00 p.m. according to the store clerk.

The clerk says the store is open today but the cafe will only do takeout orders due to the damage. However, customers will be able to make purchases.

The clerk also confirms that no one has been injured.

